With only a few days before the season finale, there hasn’t been a single mention of Bonnie’s race. Monterey isn’t the kind of place where no one would notice — Bonnie is the subject of neighborhood gossip for using too much hip while dancing at a kid’s birthday party. Madeline — still bitter about her own failed relationship with Nathan and the fact that their teenage daughter prefers spending time with her lax stepmother — hones in on every little detail that separates her and Bonnie. Not even she has made an offhanded comment about the fact that Bonnie isn’t white.