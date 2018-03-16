But, John Hughes, purveyor of classics like The Breakfast Club and the aforementioned Sixteen Candles, never showed his audience high school freshman passionately hooking up in their childhood bedrooms, in front of their homes, and inside of their school supply closet. And, when I say “passionately,” I mean On My Block puts two of its leads, Monse Finnie (Sierra Capri) and Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco), who were in middle school a few months ago, in a powder keg of oft-shirtless sexual tension. These are two 14-year-olds who have already slept together and often spend their time trying to figure out which class period they can fit in another sneakers-knocking session. It’s a version of high school rarely shown in pop culture, but serves as a necessary, nuanced reality check.