Everything Coming To Netflix In March

The winter doom and gloom is almost over! Time to celebrate by continuing to stay inside and watch TV. Netflix is also getting out of its February slump by releasing a whole slew of original TV shows in March that they seemed to have saved for exactly when we need it most. Jessica Jones returns for its second season — a long time coming since it last hit the streaming services in 2015. Season 3 of Judd Apatow's Love is also dropping, perfect for those of us who are still nursing that Valentine's Day heartbreak hangover. Then, Malala Yousafzai joins David Letterman for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
Some other standouts are returning, like season 2 of A Series Of Unfortunate Events as well as brand new movie exclusive to the service, like Roxanne Roxanne, which gives us that dose of Mahershala Ali we've been missing.
It's not just Netflix originals that are joining the collection — some tried and true favorites will be available for streaming as early as day one, like Ghostbusters 1 and 2, Wet Hot American Summer, and even more Law and Order: SVU.
Later in the month, movies like Little Women and 50 First Dates land online, as well as the show the girl I babysit loves, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1.
If anything, this new selection of titles is just one more shining light guiding us out of these dark, cold months. Before you know it, next month's list will be here, and you'll be too busy making plans to take a romantic spring walk and eat brunch outside to even notice (but, let's face it, you'll spend most of your time watching Netflix anyways).
