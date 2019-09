That is why we’re telling you about Netflix's The Rain , which has been shrouded in Nordic mystery for months, right now. The Scandinavian teen thriller, which officially just got a Friday, May 4, premiere date, follows a group of young people in search of life after a deadly virus has wiped out all of civilization as we know it. As the title suggests, the fatal disease was spread by something as supposedly harmless as the rain. Now, these last remaining survivors, two of whom have just decided to leave their futuristic-looking bunker after six years in hiding, must fight to stay alive in Netflix’s first Danish original series. Yes, that means subtitles will be necessary here, but they will be worth it