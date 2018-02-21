As everyone is showing off their rowing skills, two new young men appear to quote the thought leaders of the day, as two antisocial young men with no one else to talk to are like to do. “Mass executions are a legitimate tool of the revolution,” says one, who will soon be identified as Fritz (Jacob Matschenz), adding, “Expropriation, too, by the way.” Not only is that simply a strange thing to say, it’s impossible as a present day viewer to not also connect those sentiments with the mass execution and expropriation Germany will soon carry out against its own citizens.