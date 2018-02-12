But the show doesn't shy away from the grittier, seedier underbelly of all that glitz and glamour. The Wall Street crash may still be a couple of months away, but you can see the beginnings of a Depression haunting the city: women crowd government buildings every morning looking for clerical work to help support their families — those who who can't earn that way turn to prostitution, often in their homes, while the family waits outside; disease runs wild through overcrowded tenement buildings without running water. Years of sanctions and wounded national pride have spawned extremist movements on both the left and the right. (Soviet interference in Berlin is one cause of the massive communist riots you'll see throughout the show, but it's not the only cause.)