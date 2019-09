Babylon Berlin's creators have said that part of the appeal of setting a narrative in that particular era is to be able to show that the Nazis didn't appear in a vacuum. There were forces at work in society that Adolf Hitler effectively tapped into to propel his own vision forward, and show is a good framework in which to let them play out. In fact, you'll only hear the name Hitler once throughout the 16-episode run (the equivalent of two seasons), but his shadow looms large, namely through a number of language cues that indicate a growing nationalistic base. (On the surface, references to those who betrayed the German military and accepted harmful peace terms would appear to refer to the social democrats. But it's also a subtle allusion to the Jewish political leaders in the Weimar Republic, who Hitler will eventually blame for all of Germany's woes.) A fun game to play while watching the show is Guess Who Will Be A Committed Nazi. It's harder than you think, and that's what's so scary.