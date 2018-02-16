Thankfully, many of the teen actress’ male co-stars already are on board. “You can’t own any person. I don’t know why, along the [way], we got this weird, screwed up, mindset that you can do [that] to a woman,” Jahi Di'Allo Winston, who brought Luke to life, said of guys who want to control female sexuality. Elijah Stevenson, who plays Emaline’s bad boy ex Oliver, agreed, saying, “No one likes not being wanted by someone else. And I think a lot of young men take that to heart … [But] oftentimes there’s nothing you can do. If you can start understanding that and being okay with that, that can really build upon your character.”