The third season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is making Rebecca the villain...if she wasn't already one in the first place.
During the season 2 finale of The CW's musical comedy, it was revealed that prior to her obsession with camp boyfriend Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) had burned down the home of her former lover in retaliation for him ending the relationship. That fact doesn't bode too well for Josh, who left Rebecca at the altar and made the (rather hasty) decision to become a priest. If you were worried that the events of the season 2 finale would place Josh in dangerous territory — well, it turns out that you're absolutely right to be worried.
"If you thought this show was going to be 'Funny Fatal Attraction,' that’s what we’re going into this season," Bloom teased to the audience at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.
For the uninitiated, Fatal Attraction is the 1987 thriller in which Glenn Close plays a woman who stalks, tortures, and nearly murders a man who ends their affair. While I can't totally imagine Rebecca getting all knife-happy on the extremely misguided Josh Chan, it's not the first time that the show has made it clear that its protagonist isn't exactly in the right. Rebecca actively pursued Josh, despite his then-relationship with Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) and toyed with Greg's (Santino Fontana) heart in pursuit of her teenage love. Rebecca even sang the song "I'm The Villain" when she realized the error of her ways, though that self-awareness didn't exactly stick.
One thing that you don't have to worry about? Rebecca literally boiling any pets, as Close's character does in Fatal Attraction. (She cooks her lover's daughter's bunny in one infamous, disturbing scene.)
"If Rebecca tried to boil a bunny, she would take the bunny and be like, 'Oh, it’s so cute!' And then a month later, she’d have, like, fifty bunnies," co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna joked at the TCA press tour.
As for revenge on her church-bound ex? Well, that's definitely happening. Brace yourself, Josh Chan.
