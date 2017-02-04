But now, let's talk about the biggest shocker from the episode, which came in the last five minutes. It turns out that Rebecca spent time being treated in a mental health facility. Until this point, we, the audience, were unaware of the severity of Rebecca's mental health issues. We knew she'd tried to commit suicide at some point, and that she had a nervous breakdown from a stressful law career. But we had no idea that she'd been tried in court for arson. It turns out, Rebecca hadn't always planned to go to Yale Law School. She'd originally wanted to earn her law degree from Harvard, where she received her undergraduate degree. But an affair with a professor, Robert, led to heartbreak when he decided he wasn't going to leave his wife and marry Rebecca after all. Through flashbacks, we see Rebecca light some of Robert's stuff on fire, along with a wedding veil she bought to elope with him. Then, she's in court alongside her mother, Naomi (Tovah Feldshuh). Naomi pleads with the judge that Rebecca is "just a girl in love" who "can't be held responsible for her actions." Sound familiar? It turns out the theme song's message about love making people "crazy" was a way bigger clue about Rebecca's past than we realized. (Rebecca tells the judge she has "no underlying issues to address," which appears to be the judge's deciding factor in sending her to the facility.) Once there, we see two nurses discussing Rebecca's tendency to sing to herself. It looks like we didn't pick up on the whole "certifiably cute" thing from the theme. It's not clear how long Rebecca was being treated there before she went to Yale Law School. (Or maybe, as my husband is now joking, she's still there, being fed tiny pretzels, and the whole show is in her imagination.) But it adds a lot more depth to her character, and it gives us a lot more context about her relationship with her mom. The show is a comedy, but knowing how much Rebecca has really suffered from all these years puts things in perspective about why she is this way now. It will definitely be interesting to see where Season Three takes us — it's safe to say we'll be seeing a lot more of Dr. Akopian (Michael Hyatt). We're all too shook from that reveal to think about much else, but here's the rest of what happened in the season two finale:Not only that, but Nathaniel called him a dick, too. Excellent.That's one way to get over the fact that White Josh isn't interested in marriage.An ominous end to the episode, it looks like season three could see the return of the pair's hijinks.Let's all agree that as serious as this episode was, the best part was when Trent said he was delayed giving the blackmail envelope to Josh because he couldn't find a big enough "top secret" stamp.Okay, fine, that's not really an important storyline — but it's hilarious!. We need more of their side commentary to lighten things up every so often.Yes, Santino Fontana left the show. But we really hoped Greg would attend his best friend's wedding.