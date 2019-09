Rebecca's wedding planning antics eventually lead to some meaningful character development for Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz), too — but before we get to that, we need to discuss the most important part of the episode. Yes, we're talking about Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) pooping his pants. Before tonight, we hadn't seen much payoff from Nathaniel's obsession with perfection and his father's attention, other than his conversation with Darryl (Pete Gardner) about his own father. And while a B plot about getting sick might not sound like the most original idea — New Girl, too, had a recent storyline entirely based on Nick catching a minor cold — it really worked. As Paula noted in "Who's the New Guy?" when Nathaniel first arrived, his character is not relatable. He consumes an entirely liquid diet, save for a carb-free dinner. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend could have turned his obsession with health into a cliché. But instead, the show took on the problem with juice cleanses . You don't have to be a health expert to know that detoxes aren't necessary . But Nathaniel learns that lesson the hard way, when his obsession with consuming nothing but green smoothies leads to him farting during a meeting, and, yes, pooping his pants in his office. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend doesn't tend to rely on bodily humor, but it really worked in this scene, in which Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and Maya (Esther Povitsky) watch Nathaniel lose control of his bowels for what feels like an eternity. Of course, instead of admitting his digestive issues, Nathaniel stays at the office, because in his family, lawyers don't take sick days unless they have cancer. But the illness gets the better of him, and Darryl, Tim (Michael McMillian) and Jim (Burl Moseley) convince him to take a man nap, complete with a Bon Jovi-style song. It's been depressing not to see Darryl have more songs this season, but "Man Nap" almost makes up for it. (Unfortunately, Nathaniel's father witnesses him napping, so be prepared for a father-son confrontation in next week's finale.)