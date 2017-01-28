So, back to Rebecca's wedding planning. When Heather goes to Valencia to complain about the fact that Rebecca's turned their house into a DIY fiasco, Valencia comes to investigate. I expected to be against this turn — Valencia's put up with a lot of shit, and the last thing she should be doing is planning Josh's wedding. But as it turns out, Valencia has a passion for weddings and a knack for organization and attention to detail. It looks like she'll be making a career change soon, since she tells Heather she's unhappy being a yoga teacher. It's sweet to see Valencia making moves in her own life, especially after she confesses to Heather that she's not sure how to plan for a future without Josh. Paula, in the end, is there to help Rebecca, too, even though she's studying for law school finals. After hearing that Naomi (Tovah Feldshuh) won't be helping with any last-minute planning, Paula calls Naomi and yells at her. Naomi then mails Rebecca a beautiful dress from a New York wedding dress shop (naturally, Patrick delivers the box). And Nathaniel sends a private plane to bring Rebecca's father to the wedding, which should be heartwarming, but is just uncomfortable, since he still has unresolved feelings for her. Aside from the poopening, the best part of the episode is the end tag. Trent (Paul Welsh) sees Rebecca and Josh's wedding website and utters "over my dead body." Please, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writers, give us a scene of Trent crashing the wedding next week. Just not with a reprise of "Settle for Me" — it would hurt too much. And, for any fans eagerly awaiting "Period Sex" after its multiple callbacks this season, Bloom debuted the song on her YouTube channel today, even though it didn't appear in the episode. Enjoy.