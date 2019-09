I'll be honest: When I previewed the three songs from tonight's episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , I was concerned. I didn't understand how a change in weather could be an entire plot. And Darryl's "You're My Best Friend" — his first song of the season — just seemed desperate. Mainly, though, I didn't see the humor in the Ed Sheeran-style "Let's Have Intercourse." Having spent the entirety of my life on the east coast, I was not familiar with the Santa Ana winds. Wikipedia informs me that they are, indeed, referred to as the "devil winds." I still don't think a weather pattern needed to drive the main plot, but personifying winds is pretty weird, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend specializes in weird. The "Santa Ana Winds" song, though, was just grating, and it really didn't need to be brought back so many times throughout the episode. (Also, how does the wind have its own song, and we never saw a musical version of that butter commercial?) Of course, the winds aren't the real plot at stake here — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) is using them as an excuse because she doesn't want to own up to her actions and feelings. She's finally engaged to the person she thought was the man of her dreams, but Rebecca's still not happy. Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) hasn't been giving her that "goosebumps" feeling lately, and it doesn't help that Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) is lecturing her about the boringness of monogamy. To be fair, the concerns Nathaniel voices to Rebecca are real and valid. The two of them are both insanely driven lawyers, and she does have a lot more in common with him than with Josh. She's also spent so long focused on the thrill of the chase that it's overwhelming to finally be engaged to her summer-camp love. And if the theme of the show's second season is certainty , it makes sense that the doubts are beginning to form in Rebecca's mind. We only have two episodes left after this one. The storyline is there, and it makes sense. As much as she wants to put her old life behind her, Rebecca would, believably, have doubts about spending the rest of her life with Josh. And she really would try to blame her guilty feelings on the wind. But the episode still felt off.