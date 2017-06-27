While we're busy waiting ever so patiently for Stranger Things season 2 to drop, Netflix has announced another TV show that's got us excited. Likely based on the success of the previous cult hit's '80s vibe, the new show, called Everything Sucks!, is set firmly in the '90s. 1996, to be exact, and it stars another cast of adorable child actors.
Everything Sucks!, created by writer Ben York Jones (Like Crazy) and Michael Mohan (Save The Date), will consist of ten half-hour episodes about an A/V club and a drama club in Oregon that meet head-on, and a likely touching and quirky coming-of-age story ensues.
Advertisement
"Some of our favorite shows of all time — The Wonder Years, Happy Days, That 70s Show, Freaks and Geeks — looked back at bygone eras with 20 years of hindsight," Jones and Mohan said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We think this is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music, and attitudes of the mid-’90’s the way we remember it. Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting."
The cast includes young actors Peyton Kennedy (American Fable), Jahi Winston (The New Edition Story), Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Elijah Stevenson (Captain Fantastic), Rio Mangini (Teen Wolf) and Quinn Liebling. Patch Darragh (Sully) and Claudine Nako (Grimm) also star as parents on the new series.
The show isn't slated to hit the streaming service until 2018, so we'll get all the '80s nostalgia of Stranger Things out of our system before we swap out our neon leggings for patterned scrunchies. Luckily, Eggo waffles are timeless.
Advertisement