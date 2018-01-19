When It Comes To Mallory's Single Motherhood, Grace & Frankie's Privilege Problem Really Shows

The first time we meet Mallory Hanson in season 1 of Grace and Frankie, she’s walking down the stairs with a laundry basket, and promising her mother, Grace (Jane Fonda), that she’ll swoop in and run errands for her, never mind her own two children that need to be driven around. Mallory is a woman who stretches to fulfill all of her impossible responsibilities with four kids and an extended family falling apart, like a waiter trying to catch plates falling from the sky. She smiles, even as she’s fraying from the effort of keeping up perfectionist standards. And so her inner life is subsumed until season 3, when she can no longer ignore her unhappiness in her marriage to the inattentive doctor Mitch (Geoff Stults). Mallory decides to get a divorce and step out on her own.