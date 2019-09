When It Comes To Mallory's Single Motherhood, Grace & Frankie's Privilege Problem Really Shows

In a sense, Grace and Frankie’s wealth , not their friendship, is the bedrock of the show: It is what makes all of what comes next in Grace and Frankie possible. Grace and Frankie’s friendship can only blossom because of their privilege, because of their house, because they never need to worry about retirement funds running dry. But Grace and Frankie never purported to be a show that addressed economic disparity. Instead, it showcases other subjects that are all too frequently ignored on TV — most notably, senior-aged women being treated as complex individuals with desires, disappointments, and sex drives. The fact that Grace and Frankie celebrated older women and female friendships was enough for me to write off the women’s wealth as being merely the vehicle for what made all the other goodness possible.