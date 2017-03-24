This Netflix Show Gets Very Real About Sex Toys

After nearly creating an altar to their Ménage à Moi vibrator and testing it out themselves to wonderful results, Grace and Frankie decide to set up the titular focus group to crowdsource any updates the toy needs. Unfortunately, the women who come over end up being part of a deeply religious prayer group. The ladies are shocked over the idea of masturbating with a vibrator and sharing the results…and yet one of the Ménages goes missing as the women leave in a huff.