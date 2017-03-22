"I absolutely feel that as a mother, because you feel like if you are at home all the time, with your baby — I have a lot of friends who are stay-at-home moms, and before I went back to shooting Grace and Frankie, I effectively was a stay-at-home mom — you know, you ask yourself: Am I setting a good example for my baby? Am I doing enough for myself? Am I being a good spouse? And then when you actually go and do something for yourself, or you go to work, or you go have lunch with a friend, it’s like, oh I should really be home, I should be with my baby. But with tools like ours, you don’t have to be the quote-unquote shlubby mom. If that’s what you want to be: awesome, more power to you. But you can absolutely be an attentive mother, and go to work, and kick ass at work, and come home, and have a glass of wine with your husband, and be on a phone call for a friend… you CAN do it all (as I’m convincing myself that I can)."