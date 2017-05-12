Skip navigation!
Superwoman
Beauty
The
Wonder Woman
Tutorial We All Need
by
Samantha Sasso
More Superwomen
Mothership
Let’s Not Forget The Grandmas Who Become "Mom" For A Second Time
Senator Maggie Ha...
May 12, 2017
Work & Money
Why World-Famous Boxer Laila Ali Puts Being A Mom 4th On Her List
Laura Norkin
Apr 26, 2017
Entertainment
Sheryl Sandberg Plans To Change The Conversation Around Grief — & Also The...
Ashley C. Ford
Apr 24, 2017
Features
"It's Kirsten": The D.C. Powerhouse Every Young Woman Must Know
It’s 2017, and yet women are still fighting for equality. Data suggests it will take until 2152 to close the gender wage gap, but it shouldn’t take a
by
Torey Van Oot
Work & Money
Brooklyn Decker On Having It All — But Only If You Want To
If your perception of Brooklyn Decker begins and ends with her bikini-modeling on magazine covers, there’s a lot the 29-year-old mom would like you to
by
Laura Norkin
TV Shows
Meet Courtney Kemp, The TV Showrunner Who’s Changing The Game
By traditional television standards, Starz’s Power has all the makings of a show written about men, for men. The story revolves around a pair of drug
by
Arianna Davis
Features
The First-Ever Latina U.S. Senator Is Ready For A Fight
When Catherine Cortez Masto took her seat as United States Senator of Nevada on January 3, she became the first Latina woman in the U.S. Senate. Now,
by
Laura Norkin
Work & Money
The BEST Life Advice For 2015 — From 16 Bona Fide Superwomen
Our favorite thing about the end of the year isn't the tinsel or the party dresses or the excuse to wear metallic makeup...or even the cookies. (Although,
by
Neha Gandhi
New York
Wendy Williams Offers Some Very Tough Love — & You’ll Want To Pay...
Wendy Williams can be a polarizing figure, starting with the famous celebrity spats from her radio days and extending to Hot Topics, the very
by
Neha Gandhi
New York
Janet Mock Gives The Life Advice You Need To Hear Right Now
There are those days when you feel as if you just can't keep going, as if you've used up every scrap of energy and inspiration and you have nothing left
by
Hayley MacMillen
Work & Money
The Life Advice Every "Girls" Fan (& Woman) Needs To Read
We're just going to come out and say it. Jenni Konner is a freaking revolutionary. The Girls executive producer, who runs the show along with Lena Dunham,
by
Neha Gandhi
Work & Money
Why Feminism Still Matters — According To A Badass Artist
What exactly is a feminist sculptor? Wangechi Mutu can tell you. A “homegrown feminist” since childhood (“I considered myself a feminist before I
by
Laura Neilson
Work & Money
This Woman Says She
Can't
Do It All — & That’s Why We Li...
Barnard College has long been known as a prestigious single-sex liberal arts institution. Across the street from (and affiliated with) Columbia
by
Anna Davies
Work & Money
How Bethany Mota Went From Bullied Kid To YouTube Superstar
More than 7 million YouTube subscribers. Almost 500 million video views. Two million Twitter followers. Nearly 1.5 million Facebook fans. Almost 4
by
Neha Gandhi
Fitness
Need Proof That We Need More Women In Leadership? Here It Is
Over the past few decades, snowboarding has gone from being a rebel winter sport to having a solid spot on the main stage — especially after its debut
by
Bari Lieberman
Work & Money
Cosmo Changed The World—& This Is How Joanna Coles Changed Cosmo
UPDATE: Just when we thought Coles couldn't get any more impressive, the news broke yesterday that, in addition to her duties as Cosmopolitan's EIC,
by
Neha Gandhi
San Francisco
This Woman Could Change Everything You Believe About Tech
In innovation-driven fields where entrepreneurial spirit reigns supreme, you tend to find two kinds of people: the ones who dream of changing the
by
Angela Tafoya
Food & Drinks
Working Hard Pays — & Christina Tosi Can Prove It
Crack pie, compost cookies, cereal-milk-flavored soft serve — six years ago, these hilariously named confections would have been the stuff of
by
Laura Neilson
Tech
Rachel Haot Might Be The Smartest Digital Powerhouse We Know
"Superwoman" is an ambitious, loaded term. Beyond just setting the bar for success incredibly high, it also comes rife with notions of women requiring
by
Neha Gandhi
Fitness
Jamie Anderson Is The Coolest Athlete We Know
Even if you don’t follow extreme sports, by the end of the recent Sochi Winter Olympics, you knew who Jamie Anderson was. The South Lake Tahoe
by
Bari Lieberman
Sex & Relationships
This Woman Wants To Change How You Talk About Sex
To speak with Cindy Gallop — or even to hear her at one of her many speaking engagements — is to be utterly transfixed. A veteran of both the London
by
Kelly Bourdet
Celebrity Style
Hero Status: Meet The Female CEO Who Majorly Inspires
When I was growing up, all I ever wanted was to work in publishing. I loved magazines — all magazines — and the thought of becoming an editor and
by
Christene Barberich
Celebrity Style
The Carrie Brownstein Guide To Kicking Ass
Most people are lucky to land one dream job in a lifetime; Carrie Brownstein's ticked off at least three. She’s been a resident shredder in seminal
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
Sophia Amoruso Might Be The Scrappiest Superwoman We Know
I met Sophia Amoruso almost a decade ago, when we were both hustling to get our businesses off the ground. She was the founder of Nasty Gal Vintage, and
by
Christene Barberich
