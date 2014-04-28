I met Sophia Amoruso almost a decade ago, when we were both hustling to get our businesses off the ground. She was the founder of Nasty Gal Vintage, and I, as one of the founders of this website, happened to be one of her biggest fans. As a dedicated vintage collector, wearer, and passer-onner, I simply liked the cut of her jib, the way she styled weird but wonderful thrift-store gems and gabbed thoughtfully about her products. I remember once, when I needed a dress for I-can't-even-remember-what event and was too overwhelmed to actually go out and find one. Without even asking, Sophia sent me the perfect tiered, black-silk number…just because she knew I needed it.