Why World-Famous Boxer Laila Ali Puts Being A Mom 4th On Her List

I imagine growing up with eight siblings there were some crazy moments in your household. Is there anything that stands out, or anything that changes the way you relate to your parents now that you’re a mom yourself?

“I had a whole different lifestyle than I have provided for my kids. I had nannies; my dad was traveling all the time. You can’t be fighting for the world and be home for dinner with your kids. So I didn’t want that same lifestyle for my children. It was really important for me to be there; I overcompensate probably in that way, but I want to raise my children. It’s a big responsibility to me, and I want them to grow up a certain way, and have certain values and morals, and I don’t want anybody else – I want to be there for those moments.”