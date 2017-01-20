“I think, again, it’s that divisive rhetoric and it is not based in reality, number one, and it is continuing to divide this country instead of unite the country, and it’s unfortunate. Because if he really says he wants to create jobs and help people and grow this economy, we all know that by passing comprehensive immigration reform, not only does it keep those families together, it contributes to the GDP, it contributes to the economy — we have studies that show that. Why aren’t we working to fix a broken immigration system, and have all these positive consequences as a result of it, instead of playing politics with people’s lives?”“You know, I am honored; we have made history in my state and across this country, but...it’s about time we had diversity! What are we, in 2017 and we’re just now having the first Latina in the United States Senate? Really, there’s only 21 women total, and that’s a record? No, we need to do a better job. To me, our nation has become so beautifully diverse, and we need to make sure we’re reaching and touching and talking to everyone, and representing all of their interests, all of their ideals, all of their hopes. And by having a diverse government, we can. “And not only am I bringing that diversity, but I have a seat at the table. I get to use my voice for issues that I know are important for so many incredible people across this country and in my state. “The other part of this, though, is something I truly believe in, which is that mentorship piece of it. I always believe that women should help other women and young girls. Women should cultivate them, and if they want to achieve something, help them, so they know that they can. So it’s exciting for me when I meet young girls, and particularly young Latinas, and I can see that they know, ‘If she can do it, I can do it.’ I want them to think that. I want them to know.”“Yes, and I want other women to know that! If I can do it, they can do it. These young girls, they should know that if they have an opportunity, they can do it now.”