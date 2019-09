It’s tied into much of the platform that won her the election in Nevada (especially among Latino and Hispanic voters): a promise to fight to keep improving upon President Obama’s immigration reforms; to fight for equal pay and an increased minimum wage; to fight to get government hands off of a woman’s right to choose and unclench the grasp trying to strip away her health care in general. This conversation about access, she says, is “ridiculous” to even be having in this day and age. Much like President Obama, Cortez Masto’s “fighting” is wrapped up in an infectious faith in the American people to do better. “We’re in it for a fight for women, and we have to be united,” she said matter of factly. She does not appear worried, only eager to settle into this role and see what she can do. In the interview ahead, it seems like that will be a whole lot.“Let’s start with — right out of the gate, right? — repealing the Affordable Care Act; trying to defund Planned Parenthood… It’s the same old playbook. And it’s unfortunate, because a couple things: One, I really don’t believe people in Washington should be dictating to women what they should or shouldn’t or can or cannot do with their bodies. It’s ridiculous to me in this day and age, that a woman still has to fight. And it’s ridiculous to me that they want to take us back to a day when being a woman is considered a pre-existing condition, or that our healthcare costs are more expensive than a man’s, just because we’re women. “Those are the things that we have to fight against, and we have to stand up. That’s what we’re seeing right out of the gate, and so that tells me we’re in it for a fight for women, and we have to be united. The only way we’ll get our voices heard, and the only way we’ll make a change and protect our rights, is to be united.”“Actually, we have three Planned Parenthood facilities in Nevada, and we’ve fought to protect them. And what people don’t realize is, in the ‘70s in Nevada, there were some really progressive women who codified Roe V. Wade through initiative petition, and protected women’s right to abortion in our state statutes. The only way that can be changed is through another voter initiative." [Ed. note: Anti-abortion groups in Nevada have attempted this before with "personhood" initiatives.] “What we see now are Republicans trying to play with the funding mechanism. And here’s their playbook: ‘We’re gonna defund Planned Parenthood, because we don’t think that those services are necessary, because women and children can go to the community health centers and get the same type of care.’”“It’s a false statement, for a couple of reasons. One: Those community health centers partner with Planned Parenthood, because Planned Parenthood provides specific resources and services. Two: Those same Republicans who say that? They voted to defund those community health centers. So, who are you to trust? It makes no sense. So what we should be doing is making sure we’re fighting for the funding of those healthcare needs. There are many women and children, who are low-income, who would not have access to health care but for Planned Parenthood. And it’s worth fighting for.”