Meet Courtney Kemp, The TV Showrunner Who’s Changing The Game

Kemp worked her way up for the next five years; after Bernie, she wrote episodes for shows like Justice before The Good Wife in 2011. That year she gave birth to her daughter, Charlie. And that same year, her father also died. She decided she wanted — “needed” — to write about him, so she dreamt up an idea about a series inspired by her father’s rise from poverty to success as a New York advertising executive. It just so happened that at the same time, 50 and producer Mark Canton were putting together a TV show, and Etz got them all in the same room together. They created Power: a combination of inspirations from Kemp’s father, Herbert, and 50 Cent’s own story as a drug dealer-cum-businessman. The first episode was dedicated to her father’s memory.