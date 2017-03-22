Story from TV Shows

Everything You Missed On Season 2 Of Grace & Frankie

Elena Nicolaou
Mark your calendars, because Grace and Frankie is coming back to Netflix on March 24.
For all of you who have yet to be converted to Netflix’s greatest gal pals, Grace and Frankie is about two septuagenarians thrust together in a pretty unexpected life change. Grace (Jane Fonda) is an uptight, martini-drinking, country clubber who founded a successful beauty company. Frankie (Lily Tomlin) is her polar opposite, a free-wheeling artist who believes in the power of moon cycles and the 1960s. The only thing these women have in common is that their husbands are law partners. And then, at the series’ start, what they have in common is that their husbands are leaving them for each other. Suddenly, these lifelong nemeses are in the same boat.
On Season 1 of Grace and Frankie, the women move into Grace's beach house, and slowly fall in a deep friend love. Then, on season 2, Grace and Frankie support each other through adventures in motherhood, dating, and even the occasional lust for ex-husbands.
Here’s where we left off on season 2 to get you all set for the show's return.
