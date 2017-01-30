Lily Tomlin Has The Best Advice Of The Night At The SAG Awards

Lily Tomlin, the wisecracking comedian who is one half of the duo that makes up Netflix's Grace & Frankie, accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 SAG Awards and, as is tradition at these things, doled out some advice. Looking a little bewildered, our lady Tomlin offered some tips about how to live your life. More specifically, she spouted wisdom on how to handle oneself when it comes to alcohol. The comedy veteran prefaced the advice by explaining that a lot of people in Hollywood ask her for guiding words. "After 50 years in the business, I find young actors are asking me for sage advice," she said. What does she tell them to do? First, she tells them to wear sunscreen. "Along with telling them to wear sunscreen, I suggest a few things you may find helpful," she continued. These "few things" include crucial words on when you'll know that you've have one cocktail too many. "Don't leave the house when you're drunk. And if you're already out there, well you must learn to tell when you've had too much to drink. Listen to your friends when they stop talking to you and start talking about you, saying things like, 'Did she have a purse?' Of course, that wasn't the only piece of advice Tomlin gave in her speech — although it feels the most important. I mean, how often do actors give drinking advice at awards ceremonies? Tomlin finished the speech with a jab at Kellyanne Conway's now famous "alternative facts." "Live your life so that when you are being honored for your achievements, the people called upon to make laudatory comments can feel reasonable honest about their comments. Otherwise, in these times, all their words of phrase might be perceived as alternative facts, or worst yet, fake news." Watch the full video of the speech, below.
