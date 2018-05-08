Beatrice dies, predictably, after having sex with Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) in an abandoned cabin. They're in love, and he's just so damn excited to be out of that bunker. Before they kiss, though, a raindrop falls on Beatrice's face. As of episode six, the rain is believed to be dangerous. When the main group sees rain, they run for shelter. This detail has a lot of ramifications: It means that most water sources are contaminated. It would also mean that the air is contaminated — if the rain is poison, then the atmosphere is, too. However, none of the characters protect their skin, although they do protect their feet with waterproof boots. In episode two, when Martin (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) sees a woman fall into a stream, he immediately shoots her. She's contaminated, he explains, and the virus is so contagious that he can't afford to let her live.