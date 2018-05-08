At Liberty High School, there's still a lot of unresolved questions, anger, and loss following the death of Hannah Baker — and the second season of 13 Reasons Why is dedicated to those feelings of anger, loss, and, ultimately, betrayal.
The show picks back up a while after Hannah's death, when Polaroids with threatening notes start to pop up in the lives of Hannah's former friends, including Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who appears to be haunted by Hannah's ghost, Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe), who is being bullied and slut-shamed at school, and Tony Padilla (Christian Navarro), who has taken up boxing to let out his anger.
We also get a longer look at a few of the other Liberty High School classmates who are all struggling with their own battles. We see Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) reappear with a gun *gulp*, and we see Chloe (Annie Winters) get involved with Bryce Walker (Justice Prentice), which gives us major red flags. We also finally see Tyler (Devin Druid) and Alex (Miles Heizer), who were missing in the first teaser trailer last week.
The most heartbreaking moment of the trailer though, which does give us a really good glimpse of what's to come in the 13 episodes that await us, is the scene with Hannah's mother, Olivia (Kate Walsh) break down into tears talking about getting justice for her daughter by suing the school and holding them responsible for Hannah's death.
Watch the full trailer below, and brace yourself. This season is going to be intense.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
