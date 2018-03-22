Katherine Langford Wants To Direct A Movie About Two Girls Falling In Love

Katherine Langford has big things ahead. She already won us over as Hannah in 13 Reasons Why, which returns for its second season this year, and she's currently co-starring alongside Nick Robinson in Love, Simon, but one day, she hopes to direct. In an interview with BuzzFeed (while holding tiny puppies), the actress revealed her dream movie to create and bring to the big screen — when the time is right, of course.
"I don't feel ready to direct something. I'd like to direct but if I did it I'd want to be ready to do it," she said. "I really like the idea of capturing parts of yourself that you keep to yourself and you don't show to people. I think that's really cool. I had this idea to tell when you fall in love with someone, but from a girl's perspective for another girl. I had a friend who told me about that. She just had a really beautiful story."
While she may not be ready to direct, the actress has proved she's more than equipped to handle important topics like sexuality. Most recently, she was invited by Reese Witherspoon to a Time's Up meeting ahead of the Golden Globes
"It's something that I think is so inspiring, and I was so grateful to be a part of," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Not to mention the fact that she spent all of the first season of 13 Reasons Why grappling with difficult and sensitive topics like depression, suicide, and sexual assault. While her career is just getting started, it would be no surprise to eventually see the 21-year-old behind the camera on stories just as poignant and powerful as the ones she portrays onscreen.
