There's no question that Netflix's new streaming series 13 Reasons Why is a tough watch. The series tackles hard-to-handle topics like suicide, depression, and sexual assault, making it a little more challenging to stomach than your typical soapy teen drama. However, as much as the audience struggled to push through some of the more devastating scenes, we could always take a break from the series and pick it up when we were in a better headspace. Not so for star Katherine Langford, who plays the deceased Hanna on the series. In Langford's new interview with E! News , the actress revealed how she coped with the challenging material, and what she did to pull herself out of that dark head space.