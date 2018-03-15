"The Hannah that we saw in season 1, we were able to tell her story fully and she didn't really come back in the same capacity or sort of as the same Hannah," Langford told W Magazine. "It's a different Hannah that you see in season 2. I think that was challenging, season 2, for reasons that are different than season 1. But ultimately I'm super grateful to have been asked back, and I think we get to focus on some really important storylines this season of other characters."