With filming for the second season of the often-controversial drama underway, we will undoubtedly be seeing more of Katherine Langford, Ross Butler, and the rest of the 13 Reasons Why cast in the near future. In an interview at the start of summer, series producer Selena Gomez sounded very excited for everything coming up in the next season. "I was in the writers' room the other day and they're working so hard and it's going to come together. I was sitting there at the table, like, 'Wait, what happened?!' Almost like freaking out," she told Seattle's Movin' 92.5 radio station.