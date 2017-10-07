Not only is Katherine Langford a talented actress (you probably know her as Hannah from the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why) she is also a great singer. Her co-star Ross Butler posted a video on Instagram of the two of them doing a mash-up of "So Am I" by Ty Dolla $ign, Damian Marley, and Skrillex and Cheat Codes' "No Promises" featuring Demi Lovato.
Though the video is short, it is clear that Langford has got some pipes — both of them do. She sings Lovato's part like a natural. Then again, the Australian actress being multi-talented is nothing new. Earlier this year, her YouTube channel was discovered by PopSugar, bringing to light three videos of her singing from 2014.
The cast of 13 Reasons Why seem to get more musically talented by the day. Ross Butler can not only sing and play the guitar, but he is also an accomplished pianist. Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen in the series, is in a band. Seriously, what can't this cast do?
With filming for the second season of the often-controversial drama underway, we will undoubtedly be seeing more of Katherine Langford, Ross Butler, and the rest of the 13 Reasons Why cast in the near future. In an interview at the start of summer, series producer Selena Gomez sounded very excited for everything coming up in the next season. "I was in the writers' room the other day and they're working so hard and it's going to come together. I was sitting there at the table, like, 'Wait, what happened?!' Almost like freaking out," she told Seattle's Movin' 92.5 radio station.
Fans were loving the co-star cover showering them with compliments and begging for a full version of the mash-up. We are all for cast collaborations! Perhaps co-star Dylan Minnette or the Selena Gomez would want to get involved, too.
