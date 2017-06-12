It's happening: season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is officially underway. According to a tweet from actor Christian Navarro, who portrays (possible angel) Tony on the often- controversial Netflix series, Monday marks his first day working on the show's sophomore season.
Navarro writes:
"Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic."
The first season of 13 Reasons Why, which began streaming on Netflix on March 31, became an instant smash success. Despite the backlash the series received for what some call a triggering portrayal of suicide, many others lauded the show for its nuanced depiction of sexual assault, as well as the many ways misogyny can creep into the halls of high school. Season 2 will continue to focus on real teen issues, though, this time, will shift focus away from Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) to the other students whom the teenager namechecked on her 13 tapes.
Advertisement
"Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet. So I think there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell," creator Brian Yorkey revealed at a Netflix For Your Consideration panel.
He added:
"I think season 2 will see us look at a lot of the events that we think we know how they went down and maybe learn they're more complicated than first we thought, and that Hannah herself is even more complicated than we saw in season 1."
"I was in the writers' room the other day and they're working so hard and it's going to come together," Gomez said in an interview on Seattle's Movin' 92.5 radio station. "I was sitting there at the table, like, 'Wait, what happened?!' Almost like freaking out."
Could she be freaking out because of what's to come with Tyler (Devin Druid), the bullied student whom the show revealed had an arsenal of weapons in the finale? Or about what happens to Bryce (Justin Prentice) after word of his heinous crimes gets out? Maybe Gomez is freaking out about what becomes of Alex (Miles Heizer) following his self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As a fan, I'm freaking out as well — and can't wait to get all the details on what's next for the students whose worlds were rocked by Hannah's tapes.
Advertisement