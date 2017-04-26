"The topic that was the most difficult and took us years and years to deal with was [suicide]. [Teens] do commit suicide, it is a story that needs to be dealt with. How do you do it in the right way with the right character? ...Can you do it in a way that doesn’t glamorize [suicide] at all, that actually says ‘Not a good idea,’ without being preachy? It’s very difficult to get it into a story. It took an actor like Dylan [Everett, who played Cam] who was really, really good... I think it was 38 episodes he was in, and it was in the 38th episode [Cam died by] suicide. Of course, we never showed the actual suicide, we just showed [Eli, the student who found Cam's body's] reaction."