LS: One of the things that I’m very proud of Degrassi for is that every year, we begin our season with the writer’s room. We sort of look around and see what are the hot topics that were happening in the headlines and we say, ‘You know what we really want to deal with that,’ or ‘We want to touch on this.’ But the way that we tell stories on Degrassi is never to look at the big picture, never to look at it from a distance, at all the politics. Our job as storytellers for young people is to get right down there on the ground, and to come at the story from inside the head and the heart of an individual. So we wanted to stop the Syrian refugee crisis from being a ripped-from-the-headlines story, and we wanted to see it right from the inside, and what it would be like for two very distinct characters. That’s what we do, it doesn’t matter what storyline we’re talking, whether it’s abortion or whether it’s racism or whatever, Degrassi’s strength lies in pulling back from the large political picture and bringing it down to the very personal and very intimate storytelling. SS:Canada has accepted certainly more than 60,000 [refugees], which for our size is like bringing in 600,000 or a million per capita in the [United States.] Syrian refugees [are] a part of everyday life. I mean when you go to dinner party or to someone’s house and there’s a bunch of people, there’s bound to be one who’s saying ‘Oh yes, I just came back from downtown, we were helping [a Syrian refugee family], and I do a little teaching for them because the kids are learning English,’ or something like that... [I couldn't believe it] when governors and these other people in the [United States] were saying we have to shut our doors to these women and children who are escaping this horrible violence.