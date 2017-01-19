The Songs Turning 20 In 2017 Will Make You Feel Super Old

Last summer, when I put on a pop hits playlist, one of my cousins said that she was "one year old" when Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold" came out. She's in high school, so that was just a bit of an exaggeration. But no matter how old you are, hearing certain songs can evoke serious nostalgia. That said, if you like feeling old, you'll love this megamix. World of Buzz put together a video featuring songs that are turning 20 in 2017. The 1997 hits include classics like the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody" and "As Long as You Love Me" and *NSYNC's "Tearin' Up My Heart." The video is sure to take you on a trip down memory lane, through songs you either forgot about or still sing at karaoke trips with your friends. We're talking about tunes like Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" and LeAnn Rimes' "How Do I Live?" Plus, there are the songs from 1997 that are just plain weird — as in, Aqua's "Barbie Girl" and Hanson's "MMMBop." You'll definitely recognize your age while watching this clip — and you'll also be kind of glad the '90s are behind us. Check out World of Buzz's mix below.
