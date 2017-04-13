Ladies and jellyfish - WE ARE PUBLIC! After much consideration as to whether or not to keep private - I've chosen to open up this account so I can connect with all of you! Thankyou to all the kind beauties who have been following from the beginning, and to @selenagomez for the push ?...I can't wait for you guys to see the show @13reasonswhy We made something really special and I hope it speaks to all of you ? Sending infinite love! Be brave, be kind, and get ready for what's coming ❤ xx

