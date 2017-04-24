When I found out that 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette is in a band, I was shook. But it turns out, the actor isn't the only person from the Netflix series who's got serious musical game. Ross Butler, who plays Zach on the show (as well as Reggie on Riverdale), has posted a lot of Instagram videos of himself performing various hit songs. PopSugar first reported the Butler revelation.
Butler's videos include plenty of stripped-down covers of your favorite songs — think acoustic versions of Rihanna hits. Naturally, Butler plays the guitar in the Instagram videos, too.
And if his singing and guitar playing weren't enough, Butler is also a skilled pianist. For further proof, look no further than this video of him playing "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from the Mulan soundtrack.
Click through to hear some of Butler's most skillful musical performances.