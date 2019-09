In a world where the Oscars barely mentioned Time's Up (not to mention gave an award to an accused rapist ), where celebrities are bailing on interviews about sexual harassment, or only talking about it when put in the hot seat , why are we not listening to the next generation and letting them share the thoughts they clearly want to give? It doesn't make sense to wonder why nobody talked about this for so long, and then tune out when someone finally does, just because they are young. If anything, they should be the ones doing most of the talking, because they're the ones that will be taking over. And if they're already handling the movement with more care, respect, and thoughtfulness that their predecessors, why wait for millennials to change Hollywood when they could, and want to, be doing it now?