Ben Affleck Was Finally Put In The Hot Seat On Harvey Weinstein & His Own Groping Claims

"For me, it was a little bit, I mean, it was awful to see the extent of these terrible crimes. And it was hideous. And I haven't worked for Harvey for more than 15 years, but nonetheless, I felt this attachment to movies like Good Will Hunting, and Shakespeare in Love, and Chasing Amy, and some of the early movies that I really loved doing when I was totally brand new. And so it sort of tainted that a little bit, to realize while we were having these experiences and making these movies, there were people who were suffering and dealing with awful experiences," Affleck told Colbert. "So I didn't really know what to do with that. It's hard to know. But I decided to give back the residuals that I'm getting from the Miramax movies and give them to RAINN and Film Independent, whom you can also donate to. Just because I didn't want to, sort of, cash a check from the guy, and I thought, Well, maybe I can still feel okay about it if it's going to a good cause."