Hilarie Burton, known for playing Peyton on One Tree Hill, said on Twitter Tuesday evening that Ben Affleck groped her on TRL, as The Cut reports. Affleck found himself in hot water yesterday when actress Rose McGowan accused him of lying about his knowledge of Harvey Weinstein's exhaustive history of harassment and sexual assault.
Twitter user Shanice Brim took the opportunity to point out that Affleck allegedly "grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL."
"Everyone forgot though," she wrote.
Burton, 35, who was not tagged in the original tweet, hopped in to say, "I didn't forget."
Brim apologized to Burton, writing, "I'm so sorry that happened to you. It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done."
The actress gave her thanks, then shared a Vimeo clip of an uncensored cold open for Total Request Live. Burton hosted TRL from 2000-2004. The clip shows a young Burton recounting her experience with Affleck for the camera:
"And then he comes over and tweaks my left boob!" she exclaims in a talking head segment.
Burton wrote alongside the clip, "I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."
https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017
Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love.
Tuesday morning, following a pair of scathing exposés about the reported reprehensible behavior of film Goliath Harvey Weinstein, Affleck shared a statement condemning Weinstein's actions.
"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate women over decades," Affleck wrote in a Facebook post.
McGowan, who in 2016 revealed she was once raped by an unnamed film executive, wrote in a tweet Tuesday: "Ben Affleck fuck off."
She then recalled that when she spoke publicly about her assault, Affleck said, "Goddamnit, I told him to stop doing that!" (This strongly implies that McGowan's anonymous rapist is Weinstein, although she has not confirmed his identity.) With this, McGowan suggests that, unlike his statement says, Affleck knew about Weinstein's decades of sexual harassment.
