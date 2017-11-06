"I don't want to make a big deal of it, because [Hilarie] didn't, but I think everything that's come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it, and even those who haven't yet, are incredibly brave, and I think it's time for change," Morgan told ET. "Hopefully, all this stuff is going to change this business. It's prevalent all over, and I'm proud of all these women. All women and my wife."