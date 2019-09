The Journalist In That Viral Clip Of Ben Affleck Says It Wasn't Sexual Harassment

The clip of Affleck and Losique has been making the rounds due to its outward optics and the recent allegations of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of film titan Harvey Weinstein, something Affleck condemned . Last week, the New York Times published a scathing exposé detailing decades of sexual harassment at the hands of Weinstein. Tuesday, the New Yorker published another account . Since the two investigative pieces were published, more women have come forward to share their experiences with Weinstein. Thursday, the actresses Léa Seydoux and Cara Delevingne accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. As more allegations come to light, it's hard not to question what other behaviors we let the powerful men of Hollywood get away with, often in plain sight.