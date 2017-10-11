Story from Entertainment News

Cara Delevingne Tells About Her Own Haunting Interaction With Harvey Weinstein

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock.
Yet another actress has come forward with a story being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, following several serious allegations of harassment, attempted assault and rape made in the New York Times and the New Yorker. Cara Delevingne sent her story to New York magazine and Huffington Post writer Yashar Ali, who posted it to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
"When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media," Delevingne wrote in the statement. She said she hurried off the call, but not before he said that she would never get the role of a straight woman if she dated women in public.
The model and actress says she saw Weinstein in person a year or two later, when she was meeting with him and a director about a role. After the director left, she said Weinstein began to "brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers." When he invited her to his room, she declined, but when his assistant said her car wasn't ready, she changed her mind.
"At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation," Delevingne said. She was relieved to see another woman in the room, but said Weinstein directed them to start kissing. "I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing... I thought it would make the situation better ... more professional... like an audition."
After singing, she said he walked her to the door and tried to kiss her on the lips, but she managed to stop him and get out.
Though she eventually did get the part she wanted, she regretted it. She also regretted not speaking up about what he did for fear of harming Weinstein's family. "I felt like I didn't deserve the part. ... I felt guilty, as if I did something wrong." Refinery29 has reached out for further comment.
Like Gwyneth Paltrow and others who have come forward with their stories, Delevingne encouraged all women who have experienced harassment to speak up, because this problem exists beyond Hollywood. She later took to Instagram to reiterate this.
"I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth," she wrote in her post. "I am relieved to be able to share this....i actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak....this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
