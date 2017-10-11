The story gets worse. Weinstein and Seydoux headed upstairs to his room, along with an unidentified female assistant. Though he was leering at her, she writes that "it was hard to say no because he’s so powerful," a sentiment echoed by several other of Weinstein's accusers. According to Seydoux, Weinstein later assaulted her. "Soon, his assistant left and it was just the two of us. That’s the moment where he started losing control...he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me. I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. I left his room, thoroughly disgusted."