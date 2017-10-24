Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds To Video Of Ben Affleck Groping His Wife, Hilarie Burton

As men in Hollywood have rushed to condemn Harvey Weinstein these past few weeks, some are finding that they have some skeletons in the closet of their own. Ben Affleck's statement about Weinstein was soured by the resurfacing of an incident on Total Request Live sometime between 2000-2004. In an unearthed clip, Affleck can be seen groping TRL host Hilarie Burton's breast, and now Burton's husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is responding to the controversy.
Affleck quickly apologized for the incident on Twitter, and Morgan responded to the apology to Entertainment Tonight.
"I don’t want to make a big deal of it because [Hilarie] didn't, but I think everything that's come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven't yet are incredibly brave and I think it's time for change," he said. "Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It's prevalent all over and I'm proud of all these women. All women and my wife."
Advertisement
He describes his wife as "the most amazing person I've ever met," saying that there's "no one stronger than her." The two are about to embark on another journey together: having their second baby.
"I’m very excited. I think in my life, I think that being a dad is my favorite thing in the world, bar none," he told Us Weekly at the Walking Dead season 8 premiere in L.A. this past weekend. "So the opportunity to do it again, and maybe not screw it up as bad as I have already, that would be great."
Basically, both Burton and Morgan are ready to move on from the uncomfortable Ben Affleck incident, but thanks to people like them, hopefully the industry is ready to move on from this problematic behavior as well.
Advertisement