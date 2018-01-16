Timothée Chalamet is the latest celebrity to make a public statement regarding his work with Woody Allen. Chalamet, who appears in the forthcoming film A Rainy Day in New York, released a statement via Instagram proclaiming that he wouldn't profit from his work on the movie.
"I am learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality, and above all, silence," Chalamet, 21, wrote.
He added that he cannot comment directly on his decision to work with Allen due to "contractual obligations." But, he would make sure that his salary for the film went to charity, pledging to donate to Time's Up, RAINN, and the LGBT center in New York.
Chalamet's statement arrives on the heels of similar sentiments from actors Rebecca Hall, Mira Sorvino, and Greta Gerwig. Hall, who also appears in A Rainy Day in New York, pledged her salary to the legal defense fund for Time's Up. Sorvino, who appeared in the 1995 Allen film Mighty Aphrodite, penned an apology letter published by the Huffington Post. Gerwig took the time during an interview with the New York Times to apologize for having worked with Allen in 2012. These statements were all issued in the weeks since the 2018 Golden Globes, where the Time's Up movement arrived in full force. Even earlier, though, Ellen Page apologized for working with Allen on her Facebook page, calling it "the biggest regret of [her] career."
It appears the Allen reckoning might be here. Now that Hollywood has its lens trained on sexual misconduct, the community (and the reporters who interview the community) is holding actors accountable for the decisions of the past. The official case against Allen might have been closed in the mid-nineties, but we're now aware that unofficial cases are just as important. People are already speculating which high-profile Allen collaborator will be next.
