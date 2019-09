Timothée Chalamet Pledges His Woody Allen Earnings To Charity

Chalamet's statement arrives on the heels of similar sentiments from actors Rebecca Hall, Mira Sorvino, and Greta Gerwig. Hall, who also appears in A Rainy Day in New York, pledged her salary to the legal defence fund for Time's Up. Sorvino, who appeared in the 1995 Allen film Mighty Aphrodite, penned an apology letter published by the Huffington Post. Gerwig took the time during an interview with the New York Times to apologise for having worked with Allen in 2012. These statements were all issued in the weeks since the 2018 Golden Globes, where the Time's Up movement arrived in full force. Even earlier, though, Ellen Page apologised for working with Allen on her Facebook page, calling it "the biggest regret of [her] career."