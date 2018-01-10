Greta Gerwig Regrets Starring In 2012 Woody Allen Film

Allen's history has been suspect since 1993, when Farrow's accusations first made headlines. Given that the investigation into her claims found no evidence of sex abuse, celebrities were able to make films with Allen for years with relative impunity. But, with the arrival of the #metoo movement, actors are being held accountable for such decisions. This is a reckoning, which means the events of the past are suddenly back on the table, and celebrities must be ready to discuss them.