Story from Pop Culture

Rebecca Hall Has Donated Her Woody Allen Film Salary To Time's Up

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
When actress Rebecca Hall was offered a small role in Woody Allen's upcoming film A Rainy Day In New York, she said the decision was "easy." Now, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the Christine star sees nothing easy about it.
According to a new Instagram post, Hall has donated her salary from Allen's film to the legal defense fund for Time's Up, in order to protect less privileged people from the fallout of reporting sexual misconduct.
Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, had previously accused the director of sexual abuse when she was 7-years-old. (Allen denies the allegations.) However, unlike, say, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, Allen continues to make movies, with plenty of A-list actors, such as Kate Winslet, praising his work and signing on to his new films.
Advertisement
Hall, who starred in Allen's film Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008, explained her reasoning for donating her salary to Time's Up in a thoughtful Instagram post.
"The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened."
She added:
"After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup"
Advertisement

The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup

A post shared by Rebecca Hall (@rebeccahall) on

Dylan Farrow took to Twitter to thank the actress.
"Thank you so much, @realrebeccahall."
Hall is not the only person to donate her salary from an Allen film to a good cause. Actor Griffin Newman, who has a role in a still-untitled project from the Annie Hall director, donated his salary to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network. Like Hall, David Krumholtz, who appears in Wonder Wheel, donated his salary to Time's Up as well.
Allen's work has always attracted big names, but it's worth wondering if that could change given the current climate we are in. Only time will tell if more stars will follow Newman, Krumholtz, and now Hall's lead.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Read These Stories Next:
You Should Not Be "Shocked" By Harvey Weinstein
How These Powerful Celebrities Are Condemning Harvey Weinstein
Hollywood Has Been Dropping Hints About Harvey Weinstein For Years
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series