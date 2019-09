"That’s kind of how I went into it. From the way I saw him with his family, I never saw him be anything but an incredible person and a really great dad. People might slam me for saying that. I’m sure it was a hard time for that family. My family has been through hard things, and I think everyone’s suffering is different." The star also said that she has been a fan of his work through the years and that she "loved working with Woody."When Kirsten Stewart was asked a similar question about working with Allen on Café Society, she admitted that she did initially have concerns over taking the role. The actress said it was her co-star Jesse Eisenberg who encouraged her to distance herself from the stories about Allen, because, she said, "If we were persecuted for the amount of shit that’s been said about us that’s not true, our lives would be over.”In a May op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter , Ronan Farrow, Dylan's older brother, wrote about such responses, asserting that it's not fair for his sister to be treated as though she is "invisible." Ronan wrote that for Allen's colleagues overlook the allegations "sends a message to victims that it's not worth the anguish of coming forward. It sends a message about who we are as a society, what we'll overlook, who we'll ignore, who matters and who doesn't."If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).