Episode 6



Alan comes home from the hospital in bandages. Oh, did I not mention? Alan had a little accident making a bomb in his bedroom. (He was supposed to wait for Lenny to help him but he just got really excited, evidently.) Alan’s parents arrive, and they’re not happy. Kay and Sid try to cover for him by saying it was caused by a gas leak, but Alan confesses — before launching into a diatribe against his father, comparing his banker dad’s low-wage workers to slaves and accusing him of racism.



Meanwhile, Kay is fending off few desperate patients who showed up at her house unannounced: a couple on the cusp of divorce and a suicidal man whose wife just left him for a life of prostitution, an indirect consequence of Kay’s counseling method. Ding-dong: The now fully-radicalized book club women show up. They’re all fired up by the Karl Marx biography and guerilla warfare tactics they just read. They sprightly discuss the merits of Joseph Lenin, stealth kill-tactics and the need to suspend civil liberties for a short period between overthrowing the government and installing a new one. The doorbell rings again: It’s Ellie and her parents.



It’s frenzied and chaotic as plotlines are converging, and everything begins to feel a bit like a madcap farce that would be depressing if it weren’t comical. In other words, it feels like the final act of most Woody Allen movies, where the audience wonders how everything is going to be resolved so quickly while knowing that it’s not. “Can I offer anyone an aperitif?” Sid asks brightly.



Alan’s parents think their son is having a mental breakdown. Ellie announces she’s pregnant. She offers to go to Cuba with Alan, sparking an argument about communism with her parents. The doorbell rings again.“I’m expecting the Mormon tabernacle choir,” Sid jokes drily. It’s not the Mormons, it’s two Black guys who are with Lenny. “Girls, Real Black Panthers!” one of the book club ladies shrieks joyfully. Alan’s dad derides the men as criminals, and squabbles break out. And, yet again, the doorbell rings. “We should appear like a normal group!” Sid says to the 25 or so people in his entryway. It’s the gas company guys, here to check out the leak. Lenny finally appears, and the ladies cheer the heroic fugitive. Lenny assures Alan he’s not in love with her but just awakened to his own inner radical. (Don’t worry, Alan and Ellie make up soon enough.)



Lenny has a flight to Havana to catch, and she needs a ride to the plane. Sid volunteers to do it, simply because he can’t bear the thought of having to live with Lenny for however many weeks it takes to set up another escape. He secures her in the trunk of his car, and off they go. Sid gets pulled over for speeding, and when he can’t produce his license or registration the cop tells him to get out and pop the trunk. Shit. Wait! Good news. It turns out the (rather dim) cop is a big fan of Sidney’s novels… except he has Sidney (penname: S.J. Mudsinger) confused with J.D. Salinger. While Sid signs him an autograph, Lenny makes her great escape.