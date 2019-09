The next morning, Alan is stunned at the sight of Lenny. Not just because she’s a wanted woman, but because she’s even more beautiful and sexy in person than on TV. (Within five minutes of meeting Alan, she gifts him his first joint.) Lenny continues to ravage the kitchen of its Fig Newtons and Sturgeon fillets, much to Sid’s dismay. In between mouthfuls, she excoriates Sid’s ignoble career. Basically, he feeds the capitalist machine by convincing people to buy things they don’t need while kids are starving in his own country. She also criticizes his abundance of stuff, like his treasured hot-fudge machine. “You’re politically against my waffle iron?” he asks incredulously. When he tells her to get out of his house, Lenny counters, rather accurately, that “Kay makes the rules around here.”Alan is totally high, and totally enamored with Lenny — her looks, her political convictions, her independent spirit. But Lenny’s not impressed by Alan’s passive approach to affecting change — donating, voting, writing irate letters to the Times. “Real change comes at the barrel of a gun,” Lenny explains. “If Washington and Jefferson just voted and donated, you wouldn’t even be here!” She talks about how she got radicalized by dating guys at Berkeley who wrote beautiful sonnets about blowing up the White House. “I used to sleep with the Black in an effort to kind of absorb some of his political rage, and then the Jew to help me get some of that anxiety and guilt over being middle class.”It feels like this is the point at which we’re supposed to start not taking Lenny seriously — and see her advocacy as voyeuristic, misplaced, or insincere. Is she a phony, a psycho, or just so caught up in her political passions that she’s become a sort of caricature of the young, naive social justice warrior of the '60s? Or are we just supposed to be chuckling? That’s still unclear.Sid and his colleague go to pitch his TV show, about a sitcom-kooky family set in Neanderthalian times (sound familiar ?) to a network. They grab lunch at a diner, where Sid gets flustered trying to cover up his impromptu houseguest… and coincidentally, the subject of that pretty, crazy girl on TV comes up. Sid and his buddy rant against “that girl,” writing her off as a punk whose activism is really just evidence of her personal baggage. One problem: Sid’s friend says the FBI thinks the girl is in New York — and they’re looking into every person she’s ever been connected with. Paranoid Sid panics; he can’t help himself. He sees two guys in suits at the bar and thinks they could be FBI — and that there could be a microphone in the napkin holder. He overpays and gets the hell out of there.Meanwhile, Lenny is giving Kay a list of radical political literature — i.e. the communist writings of Mao Zedong — to share with the ladies in her book club. Just some light reading for the gals. And Kay has made up a bedroom for Lenny, who promptly hangs a poster of Che Guevara.